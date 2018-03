by Dan Barber, Chef

“These three plates are meant to show the evolution of a steak dinner, except, until now, it really hasn’t evolved that much. Today, a steak dinner looks pretty much identical to how it did 35 years ago; the steak may be grass-fed, and the vegetables may be local and organic, but it’s the same idea. For the future, I think the whole paradigm of the plate will shift, with vegetables (and grains) taking center stage. Meat will appear more creatively; sauce making (and the saucier) will return to prominence. Carrot steaks are one answer, but in the end the plate of the future will be more in tune with what nature can provide, and it will be delicious.” bluehillfarm.com