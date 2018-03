by Laura Maniec, Master Sommelier

“Futures is a wine term used when you predict the drinkability of a wine and invest prior to knowing what it will be like, which seemed appropriate. Our plate is our prediction of the world of wine in 2048. The team at Corkbuzz, including Laura Maniec, master sommelier, and server Jim Sligh, created this drawing with watercolor and wine color paint. We think it would be pretty neat if every luxury apartment building in New York City had Chablis on draft, and we would be honored to see Corkbuzz expand into other countries. While we aren’t too pro-global warming or in favor of storms on the East River, we figured we would look at the bright side of these things: like making world-class wine using grapes from Brooklyn rooftops.” corkbuzz.com