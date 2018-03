Pixel Whisk: “I wanted to create an Easter dessert that was festive, yet slightly more refined than a life-size bunny—enter F&W’s macarons recipe. Yes, they are tricky and test even seasoned pastry buffs, but piping the meringue into egg shapes and decorating them with food coloring gives the perfect Easter egg effect. These macarons are light and crunchy on the outside, while chewy and tart on the inside.”