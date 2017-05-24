Legendary chef Pierre Gagnaire (left) would be the last person to articulate his own incredible genius. But by example, he's encouraged young chefs to break free of the rules that have governed the French canon for so long. "There is no one doing creative cooking who does not go to taste Pierre's food and get inspired by him," says famed French chef Daniel Boulud.

Here are several brilliant Pierre Gagnaire recipes, such as this fantastic mushroom salad.