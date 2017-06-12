Piedmont's Bold New Brewers

Italy's Piedmont region is known for regal red wines, but dozens of craft brewers are now producing exciting, ambitious beers.

Teo Musso and his daughter, Wayan

“I was a rebellious teen,“ says Teo Musso. “And because my dad made wine, I started drinking beer.”

Le Baladin

Teo Musso’s pub is a destination for beer fanatics.

Ingredients at La Baladin

Lately, Teo Musso has been experimenting with growing his own barley and making his own malts—as well as exposing his beer to music as it ferments.

Marco Marengo

“We’re in a town where the idea of serving beer is absurd,” says Marco Marengo. When he and his partner first approached the mayor of Neive to get a permit to open their brewpub, they mayor laughed and said, “Listen: You can open, you just can’t call it a brewery. You must call it a winery.”

CitiaBunda

Marco Marengo’s brewpub uses its own beer for Pork Tenderloin Marinated in Amber Ale.

Riccardo Franzosi

“Our strength, as Italian brewers, is to stay linked to the terroir,“ says Riccardo Franzosi of Birrificio Montegioco. “I stay small and use as many local ingredients as I can.”

Birrificio Montegioco

Montegioco’s Bran is a Belgian-style dark ale brewed with 12 different malts.

LoverBeer

LoverBeer specializes in Belgian sour beers, often made with winemaking methods.

Valter Louverier

“My whole idea was to join the beer recipes of the Flemish region to the winemaking culture of Piedmont,” says LoverBeer’s Valter Louverier.

