When shaping the edges of a crust, fold the overhanging edges under for a single-crust pie and over for a double-crust or lattice-top pie. Then shape the dough with the index finger and thumb of one hand and the thumb of your other hand to create the little U-shape indentions. It takes a little practice, but it helps tremendously having that extra dough to work with. I used to cut the excess off, but the Elsens’ fold-under/fold-over trick was really useful.