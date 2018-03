For cream cheese lovers, these tangy cookies pack a double dose—in the cookie dough and in the puckery lime glaze. Dried blueberries add sweetness and chew. Cooking the cream cheese before adding it to the dough eliminates some of the moisture that could otherwise make these cookies too soft. If your blueberries are too dry, plump them in hot water for five minutes, then dry them well before adding to the dough.