Peter Ting's Top Designs

These delicate ceramic wares feature botanical prints and harlequin style.
Ceramicist Peter Ting just reissued the “Stipple” line, which has a delicate dotted glaze: “The stippling technique creates incredible depth and texture,” he says. $50 for cup and saucer; peterting.com.
Based on Chinese figurines of Guan Yin, the Buddhist goddess of mercy, these fine-art porcelain hands can hold plates, napkins or place cards. From $3,300; asprey.com.
The flowers in the “Botanical” line Peter Ting designed for Asprey are based on an 18th-century book of prints. Script replaces the usual silver rim. From $75 a plate; asprey.com.
A 20-year-old classic, Peter Ting’s “Harlequin” for Thomas Goode has tiny, slightly raised gold dots. From $180 a plate; thomasgoode.com.