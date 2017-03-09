Peter Ting's Top Designs

These delicate ceramic wares feature botanical prints and harlequin style.

Spotted Cups

Ceramicist Peter Ting just reissued the “Stipple” line, which has a delicate dotted glaze: “The stippling technique creates incredible depth and texture,” he says. $50 for cup and saucer; peterting.com.

Deep Purple Crystal

Porcelain Hands

Based on Chinese figurines of Guan Yin, the Buddhist goddess of mercy, these fine-art porcelain hands can hold plates, napkins or place cards. From $3,300; peterting.com.

Botanical Prints

The flowers in the “Botanical” line Peter Ting designed for Asprey are based on an 18th-century book of prints. Script replaces the usual silver rim. From $75 a plate; asprey.com.

Harlequin Style

A 20-year-old classic, Peter Ting’s “Harlequin” for Thomas Goode has tiny, slightly raised gold dots. From $180 a plate; thomasgoode.com.

