Perfect Pairings

Terrific dishes and the wines to pair them with, including duck with miso-almond butter and a subtly spicy Gewürztraminer.

Food & Wine
Tortilla Española

The Dish: Mario Batali’s tapa is baked until golden brown and offers an especially high ratio of potatoes to eggs.
The Wine: A substantial white, such as a white Rioja with a touch of oak: 2006 Palacios Remondo Plácet or 2006 Cune Monopole Blanco.

Penne with Cauliflower and Leeks

The Dish: This extremely flexible recipe can be adapted to include several different kinds of seasonal vegetables.
The Wine: An Orvieto, the dry Umbrian white wine made principally from Trebbiano and Grechetto grapes: 2006 Cecchi or 2005 Rocca della Macìe.

Creamy Pasta with Tomato Confit and Fresh Goat Cheese

The Dish: Terrance Brennan finishes this rich, delicately milky pasta dish by folding in fresh goat cheese, which turns creamy in the gentle heat.
The Wine: An herbal, spicy Cabernet Franc, such as one from Chinon: 2006 Charles Joguet Cuvée Terroir or 2006 Marc Brédif.

Reblochon Tarts with Bacon and Fingerling Potatoes

The Dish: With a golden layer of puff pastry topped by caramelized onions, soft potatoes, bacon and tangy Reblochon cheese, this tart is lighter than the sum of its parts, making for a satisfying fall dish that’s great any time of day.
The Wine: An earthy, berry-rich Pinot Noir from California’s Santa Lucia Highlands: 2005 Logan Pinot Noir or 2006 Morgan Twelve Clones.

Duck with Miso-Almond Butter

The Dish: After experimenting with miso paste and flavorful Spanish marcona almonds, Stephanie Izard created a delectable nutty-sweet butter that she serves with meaty seared duck breasts.
The Wine: A subtly spicy Gewürztraminer: 2006 Tramin Nassbaumer Alto Adige.

