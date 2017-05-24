Perfect Pairings

The Dish: With a golden layer of puff pastry topped by caramelized onions, soft potatoes, bacon and tangy Reblochon cheese, this tart is lighter than the sum of its parts, making for a satisfying fall dish that’s great any time of day.

The Wine: An earthy, berry-rich Pinot Noir from California’s Santa Lucia Highlands: 2005 Logan Pinot Noir or 2006 Morgan Twelve Clones.