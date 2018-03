F&W published the recipe for this not-too-sweet fruit pancake to celebrate the publication of the 2005 edition of Paula Wolfert’s 1983 classic, The Cooking of Southwest France. Flaugnarde (flow-NYARD) is a sibling of the more familiar, baked fruit dessert called clafoutis. It’s just as good for brunch as it is for dessert, served puffed and hot, right out of the oven.