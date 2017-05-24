Paul Kahan

Amazing recipes from the born-and-bred Chicago chef, including spelt focaccia with kale, squash, and pecorino and beer-braised chicken stew with fava beans and peas.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Tacos al Pastor

"Tacos, whiskey, hillbilly music"—that's the promise of Chicago's Big Star, famed chef Paul Kahan's new project with Donnie Madia and mixologist Michael Rubel of Violet Hour. Though they call the place a dive (it's not), the classic tacos—like the exceptional grilled-pork one here—are impressively fresh. And there's a take-out window.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Spelt Focaccia with Kale, Squash and Pecorino

Paul Kahan's idea: a focaccia made with spelt flour, which is high in protein and gives the bread an appealingly hearty texture. Instead of using an excessive amount of cheese or meat, he tops the focaccia with tangy marinated kale, soft and sweet slices of winter squash and a few shavings of nutty, salty pecorino cheese.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Beer-Braised Chicken Stew with Fava Beans and Peas

Paul Kahan is a big fan of chicken thighs because they have so much flavor and are so inexpensive—the best of both worlds. He braises the thighs in beer to make an excellent spring stew that he (naturally) pairs with more beer.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Crispy Grits with Sweet-and-Sour Beets and Mushrooms

This recipe was inspired by a grits dish made by Paul Virant, who worked in Blackbird's kitchen before becoming chef at Vie in Western Springs, a Chicago suburb. "Grits aren't necessarily part of my cooking—polenta would be more traditional. But the texture of these white grits blew me away," he says.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Fresh Ricotta and Radish Crostini

Homemade ricotta cheese is completely delicious and unbelievably easy to prepare—all it takes is milk, lemon juice and a little heat. Chef Paul Kahan spreads it on crostini, then adds a few slices of pretty red radish and a sprinkling of pepper. Pair the crostini with a refreshing lager, like pale-gold Peroni from Italy, which won't overwhelm the delicate ricotta.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up