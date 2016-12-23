Passover Vegetable Recipes

In their natural state, most raw and unprocessed vegetables are indeed Kosher. However, once you liven these ingredients up with anything like butter, cheese, or meat, they become part of either the dairy or meat category and therefore cannot appear on a mixed plate. To help you keep kosher this Passover season, we rounded up several dairy and meat free vegetable recipes so your holiday can be as delicious as it is holy.

Food & Wine
Corn Relish

Colicchio makes this sweet-tangy relish with red bell peppers, chiles and freshly shucked corn kernels, which remain crisp during pickling. It's a fabulous accompaniment to grilled meats and seafood

Spicy Carrots with Parsley and Cilantro

This delicious vegetable recipe is a great side dish for entertaining because you can serve it warm, at room temperature or even slightly chilled. And it goes with almost any main course, from beef to chicken to fish.

Sweet Potato and Mushroom Salad

Combining savory miso with mustard and oil creates a delicious dressing that's especially good with these roasted sweet potatoes.

Spicy Quick-Pickled Radishes

These zesty pickled radishes make a great accompaniment to rich pate or rillettes.

Sriracha-Roasted Broccoli

Roasted broccoli gets a kick with a Sriracha sauce mixture, making it a great spicy side dish.

Beet Poke with Avocado-Wasabi Mash

This cold salad has a bright, earthy, and sweet taste to it thanks to fresh ingredients like oranges, sweet onions, and of course - beets!

Slow-Cooked Green and Yellow Beans

This flavorful long-simmered dish is a nice change from the usual quick sautes, and it's an especially good method for overgrown beans that can be a little woody.

Chickpea Salad with Celery, Golden Raisins and Lemon

This lemony chickpea salad is one of the most popular first-course antipasti at Stowell's Tavolata. The golden raisins plumped in white wine are sweet and tender.

