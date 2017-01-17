Party Dishes: Tasty Snacks

Delicious tasty snacks, from goat cheese and chorizo rolls to mushroom-and-goat cheese béchamel pizzas.

Crispy Udon Noodles with Nori Salt

Inspired by a snack served at Japanese restaurants, Marcia Kiesel boils udon noodles until they are just al dente, then ties them into small bundles and quickly fries them in a shallow layer of vegetable oil. They are addictively crunchy.

Pairing: Brisk sparkling wine: NV Henriot Brut Souverain Champagne

Warm Camembert with Wild Mushroom Fricassee

Daniel Boulud makes this oozy appetizer with Vacherin Mont-d'Or, a creamy cheese sold at top cheese shops. Camembert is as rich and runny as Vacherin Mont-d'Or, but much easier to find.

Pairing: Light, delicious Beaujolais: 2008 Duboeuf Morgon Jean Descombes

Hush Puppies with Remoulade

F&W's Emily Kaiser serves these crispy hush puppies with a version of the creamy French sauce remoulade, which she spikes with Tabasco and a little ketchup.

Pairing: A fizzy wine: NV Botter Verduzzo Frizzante Prosecco

Joyce's Vietnamese Chicken Meatballs in Lettuce Wraps

Jennifer Joyce's party recipes are clever but extremely doable: She gives chicken meatballs a heavenly sticky glaze, for instance, by rolling them in sugar before baking.

Pairing: A citrusy Spanish Verdejo: 2008 Bodegas Ángel Rodríguez Martínsancho

Goat Cheese & Chorizo Rolls

These crispy rolls are a riff on Argentinean street food.

Pairing: Blackberry-scented Argentinean Malbec: 2007 Crios de Susana Balbo Malbec

Reblochon Tarts with Bacon and Fingerling Potatoes

With a golden layer of puff pastry topped by caramelized onions, soft potatoes, bacon and tangy Reblochon cheese, this tart is lighter than the sum of its parts, making for a satisfying fall dish that's great any time of day.

Pairing: A silky California Pinot Noir: 2007 Byron Santa Maria Valley

Almond Crusted Chicken Wings

Casa Mono chef Andy Nusser says these wings, coated with crunchy chopped almonds, are a favorite Casa Mono staff meal. He serves them with a superfast lemon aioli, a mix of store-bought mayonnaise, grated lemon zest and fresh lemon juice.

Pairing: Nutty manzanilla sherry: Bodegas Dios Baco Manzanilla

Mushroom–and–Goat Cheese Béchamel Pizzas

To give these individual pizzas an extra-luxe topping, Andres Barrera makes a velvety béchamel sauce with goat cheese and freshly grated nutmeg, then adds dollops of sautéed mushrooms.

Pairing: A vanilla-edged Spanish white: 2007 Cune Monopole

Chicken Drumsticks with Asian Barbecue Sauce

Instead of making a traditional American barbecue sauce, Grace Parisi prepares a sweet, sticky, slightly fiery version using Asian ingredients, like chile sauce, hoisin sauce, rice vinegar and ginger.

Pairing: A ripe, spicy Malbec from Argentina: 2007 Bodega Septima

