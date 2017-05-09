Party Dishes: Sandwich Cookies

Mathew Rice, a pastry chef in St. Louis, grew up loving an Oreo-like sandwich cookie called Murray Chocolate Cremes. In this homage, he creates a malty filling for milk-chocolate wafers by mixing butter and sugar with Ovaltine.
A stuffed cookie is like a sandwich cookie, only with more cream on the inside—it's fatter, fuller and (if you're the kind of person who twists apart the cookies to get to the cream) better. Jessica Sullivan, a pastry chef in San Francisco, makes hers with nutty chocolate-chip cookies and silky chocolate ganache.
Spritz cookies are buttery Scandinavian sweets made by forcing "spritzing" dough through a press, creating fun shapes. Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito's cakey version (piped with a pastry bag, then sandwiched with fluffy meringue) resembles a little whoopie pie.
Many traditional holiday flavors come together in this little sweet, with its layer of chocolate sandwiched between cookies spiced with cinnamon, allspice and cloves. A sprinkle of chopped hazelnuts gives additional crunch.
Rachel Thebault has reimagined the humble Oreo as an indulgence that is spectacular as an afternoon snack or as the end to an elegant meal. She replaces the creamy center with gooey golden caramel and then dips the sandwich in rich dark chocolate. Perfect with milk, or even better with a tawny port.
Kevin Sbraga credits his father, Harvey Beachem, with creating these linzer torte–inspired cookies at Harvey's Bakery in Willingboro, New Jersey. He takes his father's recipe one step further, adding anise and coriander to the raspberry jam that he spreads between the hazelnut cookies (which are spiced with cinnamon and cloves).