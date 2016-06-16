Pantry Upgrades

F&W editors pick fantastic new products for any home cook's pantry.
“Spicy miso-mayo Nunya Sauce is the next Sriracha. I can’t live without it.” $8.50; 800-873-6685. —Kristin Donnelly
“Caramelized hazelnuts are hand-coated in 14 layers of chocolate.” $14 for 4 oz; compartes.com. —Justin Chapple
“My favorite oil for every day: inexpensive and superfresh.” $10.50 for 16.9 oz; californiaoliveranch.com. —Kristin Donnelly
“The wild raspberry variety is sublime. It’s light, floral, silky and creamy.” $12 for 10.5 oz; beeraw.com. —Grace Parisi
“This sweet syrup is amazing on ice cream and adds a rich note to barbecue sauce.” $11 for 16 oz; davescoffeestore.com. —Christine Quinlan
“This intense, honey-sweetened berry jam showcases Pacific Northwest fruit.” $12; bigspoonjam.com. —Kristin Donnelly
“Stöger’s intensely flavorful seed oils are the best I’ve ever had.” From $19 for 100 ml; culinary-imports.com. —Tina Ujlaki