Chef Rob Evans creates exalted food at Hugo's in Portland, Maine (where he was named an F&W Best New Chef 2004), but he's also a sandwich master. At his sandwich shop, Duckfat, he makes a splendid dessert panino with brioche, strawberry jam and mascarpone, a delicate spreadable cow's-milk cheese. Evans pairs the panino with a superthick milk shake that blends ice cream with custardy creme anglaise sauce. He usually pairs these panini with vanilla shakes, but strawberry is equally delicious.