Paleo Snack Recipes

Get inspired by these paleo-friendly snack recipes, from beef jerky to sweet-and-savory nut mixes.

Wine Bar Nut Mix

This fantastic sweet-savory mix of pecans, almonds and walnuts from The Casual Vineyard Table, by Carolyn Wente and Kimball Jones, makes a great gift.

Nutty Baby Kale Chips

These dead-simple kale chips from F&W's Kay Chun are irresistibly crispy and require just 15 minutes of prep.

Chia-Seed Pudding

As chia seeds soak in almond milk, they create a tapioca-like pudding.

Black Pepper Jerky

This classic jerky gets a double dose of peppery flavor from both cracked peppercorns in the marinade and coarsely ground peppercorns on top.

Smoked-Almond Butter with Crispy Rosemary

Almond butter is easy to find in stores, but making it with smoked almonds in the food processor is crazy easy, and the savory flavor is really unusual. Spread the butter on apples, pears, fennel and celery.

Cashews with Crispy Sage and Garlic

Sage and garlic pair together perfectly in this easy roasted cashew recipe.

Campfire Bacon with Maple-Citrus Glaze

Maple syrup, sherry vinegar and citrus combine to make a terrific glaze for thick slices of slab bacon in this simple, six-ingredient recipe.

