Pairing of the Day: September 27-October 1, 2010

Castel de Paolis's grilled rib eye is wonderful, but it's the potatoes that make this dish unforgettably good. First parboiled, then roasted with rosemary and a healthy glug of olive oil, the potatoes become marvelously crispy on the outside while remaining light, fluffy and buttery within.

Pairing: A rich, substantial red: 2008 Castel de Paolis Camp Vecchio Rosso or 2008 Casale del Giglio Petit Verdot