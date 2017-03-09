Pairing of the Day: September 26-30, 2011

Food & Wine
Yucatán-Spiced Chicken

These roasted bone-in chicken breasts with a light, citrusy sauce were inspired by Marcie Turney's trip to the Yucatán. At her restaurant, the chicken's burnished color comes from achiote, a paste made with annatto seeds.

Pairing: Rich Chardonnay: 2009 Hanging Vine.

Cod with Fresh Tomato Sauce and Arborio Rice

A garlic-tomato sauce for cod gets Sicilian flavor from orange zest and saffron.

Pairing: Zippy, lemony Sauvignon Blanc: 2010 75 Wine Company.

Poached Eggs with Sunchokes and Comté Polenta

Chef Way: Bouley serves eggs en cocotte with three purees—fennel, sunchoke and polenta—plus Comté foam.

Easy Way: Home cooks can pair baked eggs with cheese polenta, evoking Bouley's Comté foam with polenta puree.

Pairing: Fresh, wild berry–scented Beaujolais: 2009 Château Thivin Brouilly.

Herbed Fazzoletti with Asparagus and Burrata

Pairing: Steely Italian white: 2010 Bollini Trentino Pinot Grigio.

Boston Lettuce Salad with Herbs

The herbed vinaigrette here would be lovely on any summer lettuces.

Pairing: Citrusy, light-bodied Spanish white: 2010 Lícia Albariño.

