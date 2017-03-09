Pairing of the Day: September 13-17, 2010

Skillet-Roasted Spiced Okra

Old-school Southern cooks prepare grits with an abundance of butter and cheddar. To make the dish less heavy, Grace Parisi cuts back on the cheese, drops the butter altogether and adds spinach.

Pairing: Earthy, minerally Savennières: 2006 Domaine du Closel Clos du Papillon

Grilled-Zucchini Subs with Fresh Mozzarella and Olivada

This summery sandwich benefits from a generous topping of olivada made with tangy green olives, lemon and oil. It's great with the creamy mozzarella and the lightly smoky grilled-zucchini slices here; it's also wonderful with grilled fish and shellfish and roasted meat and chicken.

Pairing: Vouvray: 2008 Pichot Domaine le Peu de la Moriette or 2008 Sauvion

Cornmeal-Crusted Fish with Green-Tomato Tartar Sauce

When they're in South Carolina, the Lees make this recipe with wreckfish, a local, sustainable catch; striped bass works, too. They advise leaving the skin on the fish because it crisps up so nicely.

Pairing: A full-bodied white like Viognier: 2009 Williamsburg Winery or 2009 Clos LaChance Estate

Carolina Pulled Pork

Traditional Carolina barbecue begins with a whole hog smoked over coals; here, Sean Brock cooks pork shoulder for 12 hours in a 275° oven before smoking it for about 1 hour in a backyard grill.

Pairing: Smoky, ripe Santa Barbara Syrah: 2006 Lincourt

Tea-Smoked Roast Chickens

"This recipe looks like a doozy, but it really delivers," says Andrea Reusing. "The chickens are just so reliably juicy, even when they're cooked longer than they should be." Smoking the birds quickly over anise-scented tea makes them wonderfully fragrant. If you prefer to cook one chicken instead of two, smoke it in a wok or a pot rather than a roasting pan.

Pairing: Earthy Pinot Noir: 2007 Fogdog

