Pairing of the Day: October 25-29, 2010

"I may never use ground meat in my peppers again," said Fran Parisi, Grace Parisi's mother, when she tried this super-flavorful sausage-stuffed version. Another revelation: Smaller Italian frying peppers are much easier to brown in a skillet than the typical green bell peppers, and they also cook faster.

Pairing: Spicy, concentrated Montepulciano d'Abruzzo: 2007 Zaccagnini Riserva.