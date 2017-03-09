Pairing of the Day: October 11-15, 2010

"We always ate fresh tomatoes with basil, but I never thought to add pasta to them," says Fran Parisi about Grace Parisi's spaghettini with its tasty no-cook tomato sauce. The almonds and anchovies add a bit of Sicilian flavor.
At Eataly's pasta and pizza counter, Mario Batali's team serves three different pasta shapes with a choice of about five different sauces ("made by some crazy dudes," says Batali). For the first time ever, he's going to let his customers match the sauce with the pasta shape. This sauce, an ever-so-slightly creamy ragù made with ground beef, pancetta and ham, is flavored with tomato paste instead of canned tomatoes.
Pairing: Lush, concentrated Merlot: 2007 Scarbolo Campo del Viotto