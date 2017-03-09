Pairing of the Day: October 11-15, 2010

Spaghettini with Tomatoes, Anchovies and Almonds

"We always ate fresh tomatoes with basil, but I never thought to add pasta to them," says Fran Parisi about Grace Parisi's spaghettini with its tasty no-cook tomato sauce. The almonds and anchovies add a bit of Sicilian flavor.

Pairing: Vibrant, raspberry-scented Pinot Nero: 2007 Puiatti Zuccole

Pan-Fried Skate with Brown Butter and Parsnip Puree

Pairing: Sonoma Coast Chardonnay: 2008 Littorai Thieriot Vineyard or 2008 MacRostie

Butcher's RagÃ¹ with Fusilli

At Eataly's pasta and pizza counter, Mario Batali's team serves three different pasta shapes with a choice of about five different sauces ("made by some crazy dudes," says Batali). For the first time ever, he's going to let his customers match the sauce with the pasta shape. This sauce, an ever-so-slightly creamy ragù made with ground beef, pancetta and ham, is flavored with tomato paste instead of canned tomatoes.

Pairing: Lush, concentrated Merlot: 2007 Scarbolo Campo del Viotto

Veal Goulash with Paprika, Caraway and Fried Capers

At Seäsonal Restaurant and Weinbar, Wolfgang Ban makes his goulash with succulent veal cheeks; here he adapts the recipe for easier-to-find veal shoulder.

Pairing: Zweigelt, a spicy Austrian red: 2006 Leth Gigama or 2008 Fritsch Red Soil

Mortadella and Cheese Panini

To make these sandwiches, use 6-by-4-inch slices of dense white bread from a peasant loaf to accommodate the hearty filling.

Pairing: Fragrant Tocai Friulano: 2008 Bastianich Friulano

