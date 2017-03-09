Pairing of the Day: November 8-12, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 5

Roasted Mascarpone-Filled Dates with Watercress & Brioche

At her eponymous restaurant in Vail, Colorado, chef Kelly Liken serves these stellar dates with watercress and a balsamic gastrique (sauce). The recipe here swaps out the gastrique for a basic vinaigrette.

Pairing: Nectarine-scented sparkling wine: NV Champalou Vouvray Pétillant Brut.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Curried-Chicken and Vegetable Pan Roast

"Chicken might be my overall favorite meat for feeding a crowd," Kristin Kimball says. She sometimes roasts it with Indian spices she picks up on her biannual trips to Manhattan—like the curry in this one-pan recipe of yogurt-marinated chicken with butternut squash and brussels sprouts.

Pairing: Lush, full-bodied Chardonnay: 2008 Adelsheim Willamette Valley.

Plus: F&W's Chicken Cooking Guide

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Sriracha-and-Wasabi Deviled Eggs

Joanne Chang's mother used to make hard-boiled eggs for dinner: She would add them to the beef or chicken she was braising in soy. This is Joanne's riff on those eggs, made spicy with hot sauce and wasabi.

Pairing: Sparkling wine: NV Scharffenberger Brut or NV Roederer Estate Brut.

slideshow  More Egg Dishes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Bacon, Tomato and Cheddar Breakfast Bake with Eggs

This breakfast bake topped with runny eggs by F&W's Grace Parisi develops a terrific texture as it cooks slowly in a glass dish (which makes it easy to see when the bottom is perfectly browned). As one F&W editor remarked on tasting it, "I worship the crisp bottom and the chewy, moist bread."

Pairing: Fresh, fruity Prosecco: NV Caposaldo.

slideshow  More Breakfast Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Herbed Turkey Two Ways

Bi-Rite owner Sam Mogannam, who always uses a heritage-breed turkey, cooks the white and dark meats separately to prevent the breast from drying out before the tougher leg meat is fully cooked. The method is also successful with conventional birds, plus it cuts the turkey cooking time by two-thirds.

Pairing: Russian River Valley Pinot Noir: 2007 J Vineyards or 2008 Freeman.

Plus: F&W's Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up