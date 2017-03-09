Pairing of the Day: November 8-12, 2010

"Chicken might be my overall favorite meat for feeding a crowd," Kristin Kimball says. She sometimes roasts it with Indian spices she picks up on her biannual trips to Manhattan—like the curry in this one-pan recipe of yogurt-marinated chicken with butternut squash and brussels sprouts.

Pairing: Lush, full-bodied Chardonnay: 2008 Adelsheim Willamette Valley.

