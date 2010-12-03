Pairing of the Day: November 29-December 3, 2010

"Halibut is one fish that roasts up really nicely," says Melissa Perello, who cooks the firm-fleshed fish on top of vegetables in a casserole. Because this dish is so simple and ingredient-driven, be sure to make it with the very best olive oil.

Pairing: Minerally, savory white Burgundy: 2008 Domaine Roulot Bourgogne Blanc.

