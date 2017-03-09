Pairing of the Day: November 22-26, 2010

Kathleen Callahan of Seattle's Emmer & Rye started her career studying marine biology, then segued into cooking fish in restaurants. Today she makes delicious desserts like this frozen pie topped with slow-simmered cranberries.
At Pulino's Bar & Pizzeria in Manhattan, pastry chef Jane Tseng creates dishes like this awesome dessert. She uses the tangy, pungent, soft-ripened Italian cheese Robiolina and house-made gingersnaps; the version here calls for cream cheese and boxed cookies.
Pairing: Juicy, sweet white: 2008 Anam Cara Cellars Nicholas Estate Gewürztraminer.
"We never had turkey on Thanksgiving," says Joanne Chang, "only duck. I love turkey with sage and butter, but I crave the flavors I grew up with." Here, she marinates and bastes the bird with soy, sesame, honey and ginger, giving it superb flavor and a beautiful mahogany color.
Pairing: Monterey Pinot Noir: 2008 La Crema or 2008 J. Lohr Fog's Reach.