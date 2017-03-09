Pairing of the Day: May 24 - 28, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 5

Grilled Tofu Steaks with Piquillo Salsa Verde

Firm tofu is ideal for the grill, because it holds its shape and gets nicely smoky. It's excellent with this tangy salsa prepared with piquillo peppers, capers and parsley.

Pairing: A juicy Italian rosé like the 2008 Cataldi Madonna Cerasuolo

slideshow  More Tofu Dishes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Crab Rolls with Lemon Aioli

New Orleans chefs often drown seafood in rich, spicy sauces, but here, chef Jason McCullar of Cure simply dresses sweet crabmeat (a Louisiana staple) in lemon-scented aioli. The crab salad is wonderful piled on hot dog buns like a New England lobster roll or arranged delicately on small rolls as hors d'oeuvres.

Pairing: A lightly oaked California Chardonnay like the 2008 Paul Dolan or 2007 Molnar Family Poseidon's Vineyard

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Chile-Honey-Glazed Salmon with Two Sauces

At Mesa Grill in New York City, Bobby Flay presents his sweet-spicy salmon with three different sauces, including tomatillo salsa, black bean sauce and jalapeño crema (a play on Mexican sour cream). In the easy way, omit the crema and serve the salmon with sour cream instead.

Pairing: A spicy, cherry-scented Pinot Noir like the 2007 Fleur de California Carneros

slideshow  More Salmon Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Fresh-Chorizo-and-Potato Tacos

Except for its Velveeta-y chile con queso, San Francisco's Tacolicious prizes local ingredients—both at its Ferry Plaza stand and at its restaurant.

Pairing: A plummy, peppery Zinfandel like the 2008 Shenandoah Vineyards Special Reserve

slideshow  More Tasty Tacos

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Pincho Ribs with Sherry Glaze

These ribs are named after Spanish snacks known as pinchos. Jason McCullar rubs them with a smoked-paprika spice blend, then lacquers them with a sherry-spiked glaze. For an ideal cocktail snack, look for riblets, a half portion of baby back ribs; they're especially meaty. Or ask your butcher to split your rib racks crosswise.

Pairing: A Monastrell like the 2007 Bodegas Hijos de Juan Gil or 2008 Bodegas Olivares Altos de la Hoya

slideshow  More Delicious Ribs

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up