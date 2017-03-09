Pairing of the Day: May 24 - 28, 2010

New Orleans chefs often drown seafood in rich, spicy sauces, but here, chef Jason McCullar of Cure simply dresses sweet crabmeat (a Louisiana staple) in lemon-scented aioli. The crab salad is wonderful piled on hot dog buns like a New England lobster roll or arranged delicately on small rolls as hors d'oeuvres.

Pairing: A lightly oaked California Chardonnay like the 2008 Paul Dolan or 2007 Molnar Family Poseidon's Vineyard