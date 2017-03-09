Pairing of the Day: May 23-27, 2011

"On the Greek island of Kalymnos, fishermen make a stew with shellfish, whole fish, lemon, onion and water," says Andrew Zimmern. "They eat it straight from the pot with their hands—no bowls. It tastes of sweat and iodine, but it is easily one of the best soups I've ever had. I make my version with halibut, throwing in mussels at the end."

Pairing: Vibrant Greek White: 2010 Gai'a Notios or 2009 Domaine Skouras White.

