Pairing of the Day: May 16-20, 2011

When he can find them, Larry Stone makes this simple dish with halibut cheeks, an inexpensive part of the fish that's especially luscious. Pieces of fillet work well, too. Coating the fish in Wondra flour, which is very finely milled, gives it a crisp, buttery crust.
Pairing: Oregon Chardonnay: 2009 Domaine Drouhin Arthur Chardonnay.
Midtown Lunch's Zach Brooks adores this sweet-spicy Chinese-American restaurant staple. The version here is lighter than take-out because the chicken is only lightly coated in cornstarch and is pan-fried rather than deep-fried.
Pairing: Bright Italian sparkling wine: NV Mionetto Prosecco di Valdobbiadene.
At The Modern in New York City, chef Gabriel Kreuther makes gnocchi using fromage blanc, a fresh French cheese that creates a light texture and lovely tang; sour cream is a fine replacement. Snails add an earthy flavor to the dish (though the recipe is also delicious without them).