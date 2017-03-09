Pairing of the Day: May 10 - 14, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 5

Tofu-Salad Sandwiches

In this riff on a classic egg-salad sandwich, Melissa Rubel Jacobson stirs finely chopped silken tofu with mayonnaise, mustard, chives and crunchy celery, then spreads it on whole wheat toast. To mimic the yellowish color of egg salad, she sometimes adds a little turmeric, but it's not necessary.

Pairing: Crisp, nutty brown ale: Newcastle

slideshow  More Tofu Dishes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Curried Cauliflower and Green Bean Salad with Lemon Yogurt

Mark Peel, chef at Los Angeles's esteemed Campanile, opened the Point, a casual new breakfast-and-lunch spot, in Culver City. Here he flavors roasted cauliflower and green beans with a mild curry powder.

Pairing: Spicy, melony Pinot Gris from Oregon: 2008 O'Reilly's

slideshow  Make-Ahead Picnic Salads

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Grilled-Chicken Tacos

At New York City's Dos Toros, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer offer amazing San Francisco–style tacos, burritos and quesadillas—simple, fresh and sustainable.

Pairing: Fruity, berry-rich California Pinot Noir: 2008 Cellar No. 8

slideshow  More Tasty Tacos

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Moroccan Lamb Stew with Noodles

Paula Wolfert learned a dish called chaariya medfouna from a private cook named Karima. "Chaariya means noodles," Wolfert says. "Medfoun means a surprise or something hidden." Here, steamed noodles cover tender chunks of lamb spiced with cinnamon.

Pairing: A Rhône Valley red with ample tannins: 2007 Jean-Luc Colombo Les Abeilles Côtes du Rhône Rouge or 2008 Château de Saint Cosme Gigondas

slideshow  More Recipes by Paula Wolfert

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Chile-Spiced Skirt Steak Tacos

In 2006, three brothers—Jesse, Brian and David Vendley—started hawking homemade tacos from a cart on the streets of Soho in Manhattan. Last summer, the trio opened restaurant Calexico in Brooklyn. The secret to their success: superfresh fillings like the pico de gallo in these carne asada (steak) tacos.

Pairing: Spicy California red blend: 2008 Hey Mambo Sultry Red

slideshow  More Tasty Tacos

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up