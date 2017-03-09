Pairing of the Day: March 7-11, 2011

Chicken Tagine with Artichoke Hearts and Peas

To give this Moroccan stew flavor without much fat, chef Joël Robuchon simmers it in a spiced broth. Artichoke hearts add a lovely spring flavor; they're also one of the best vegetable sources of antioxidants.

Pairing: Lemony Grüner Veltliner from Austria: 2008 Prager Federspiel Hinter der Burg.

Black-Bean Turkey Chili

"In this industry, you often don't eat when you need to," says Ronnie Killen. "What helped me lose weight was eating at the right times." He started having real meals with lean proteins, like this turkey chili.

Pairing: Juicy, not-too-tannic Montepulciano: Farnese's 2008 Montepulciano d'Abruzzo or 2008 Zaccagnini Montepulciano d'Abruzzo.

CON POULOS

Korean Sushi Rolls with Walnut-Edamame Crumble

David Chang was inspired to make these playful rolls by a snack he had at Yunpilam, a temple in South Korea, where the nuns served him edamame mixed with walnuts and molasses. His rolls have an edamame-and-walnut filling; unlike other sushi rolls, they can be served warm.

Pairing: Vibrant, creamy Blanc de Blancs Champagne: NV Pierre Moncuit Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Brut or NV Diebolt-Vallois Blanc de Blancs.

Gingered Stir-Fry with Shrimp and Snow Peas

Large nonstick skillets that can create a sear are ideal for stir-fries. For this recipe, F&W's Grace Parisi creates layers of flavor with Chinese chile-garlic sauce and matchsticks of fresh ginger.

Pairing: Bright, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc from Chile: 2010 Las Mulas.

JOHN KERNICK

Veggie Burgers with Pomegranate Ketchup

Eating vegan for a month led Richard Blais to examine his pantry more closely. He discovered that ground porcini mushrooms add a meaty flavor to dishes like his veggie burger.

Pairing: Rich rosé: 2009 Domaine de Terrebrune Bandol or 2009 Ambra Rosato di Carmignano.

