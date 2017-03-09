Pairing of the Day: March 7-11, 2011

To give this Moroccan stew flavor without much fat, chef Joël Robuchon simmers it in a spiced broth. Artichoke hearts add a lovely spring flavor; they're also one of the best vegetable sources of antioxidants.
Pairing: Lemony Grüner Veltliner from Austria: 2008 Prager Federspiel Hinter der Burg.
"In this industry, you often don't eat when you need to," says Ronnie Killen. "What helped me lose weight was eating at the right times." He started having real meals with lean proteins, like this turkey chili.
David Chang was inspired to make these playful rolls by a snack he had at Yunpilam, a temple in South Korea, where the nuns served him edamame mixed with walnuts and molasses. His rolls have an edamame-and-walnut filling; unlike other sushi rolls, they can be served warm.
Pairing: Vibrant, creamy Blanc de Blancs Champagne: NV Pierre Moncuit Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Brut or NV Diebolt-Vallois Blanc de Blancs.