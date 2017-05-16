Pairing of the Day: March 3-7, 2014

Pairing: Juicy New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc: 2013 Babich Marlborough or 2013 Cloudy Bay.
Pairing: Peppery, fruit-forward California Zinfandel: 2011 Ravenswood Napa Valley Old Vine or 2010 Peachy Canyon Westside.
Pairing: Fragrant and minerally Pinot Grigio from northern Italy: 2012 Alois Lageder or 2012 Elena Walch.
Pairing: Medium-bodied Barbera from Piedmont's Alba region: 2011 De Forville or 2012 Elio Altare.
Pairing: Herby, citrusy Vermentino from Italy's Ligurian coast: 2012 Sella & Mosca La Cala or 2012 Bisson Vignaerta.