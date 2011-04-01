Pairing of the Day: March 28-April 1, 2011

For Eataly's seafood dishes, Mario Batali enlisted the help of Dave Pasternack, chef-partner at his outstanding restaurant Esca. "This gives Dave another place to play with fish," Batali says. "Plus, I don't go to the Olympics without bringing my MVPs." Together they created this earthy salad with chopped cured anchovies in the dressing.

Pairing: Clean, medium-bodied Soave Classico: 2009 Prá.

Mario Batali: Clams Casino

More Substantial Salads