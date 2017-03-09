Pairing of the Day: March 14-18, 2011

Southwest Seafood Chowder

As a native New Englander, chef Steve Sicinski loves clam chowder but prefers making a healthier version with Southwestern flavors.

Pairing: Round, full-bodied white: 2009 Copain Tous Ensemble Viognier.

Pizza Vesuvio with the Works

At Rustic, Francis Ford Coppola's new restaurant in Geyserville, Coppola's half-pizza, half-calzone is named for Italy's Mount Vesuvius.

Pairing: Big Cabernet: 2007 Coppola Director's Cut.

Simplest Chicken-and-Leek Stew

Before cooking the chicken for his lovely stew, Jamie Oliver lightly coats the pieces in flour. Not only does that help the meat brown, it also thickens the tangy mustard sauce.

Pairing: Rich California Chardonnay: 2008 Buehler Reserve Russian River.

Crispy Wiener Schnitzel with Lingonberry Preserves

Pairing: Austrian Grüner Veltliner: 2008 Weingut Hum Hofer Freiberg or 2008 Martinshof.

Dark Chocolate Bark with Roasted Almonds and Seeds

"I'm more addicted to chocolate than I am to sugar," says chocolatier Jacques Torres. A small piece of this super-chunky dark-chocolate bark staves off his intense cravings.

Pairing: Nutty, sweet tawny port: NV Quinta do Portal Fine Tawny Porto or Sandeman Forty Years Old Tawny Porto.

