Pairing of the Day: June 7-11, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 5

Brown-Rice Veggie Burgers

Pairing: A zippy, lemony Albariño like the 2008 Burgans

blog Recipe Tips from F&W Editors

slideshow  More Amazing Vegetarian Dishes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Smoky Paella with Shrimp and Squid

At Jaleo, the delightful Spanish restaurant in Washington, DC, José Andrés prepares this satisfying rice dish with lots of seafood, including hard-to-find cuttlefish, and a house-made fish stock. Instead, use squid in place of the cuttlefish, and skip the fish stock in favor of bottled clam broth from the supermarket.

Pairing: Juicy California rosé: 2008 Lynmar

Plus: F&W's Grilling Guide

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Salt-and-Pepper Squid with Chinese Five-Spice Powder

Wendy Leon gives this classic Chinese squid dish a fun twist by flavoring it with five-spice powder (typically a ground mixture of cinnamon, star anise, black peppercorns, fennel and clove). "It's her version of a Super Bowl snack," says her son Humberto. "Most kids eat chips; we grew up eating squid."

Pairing: Bright, berry-scented sparkling rosé: Riondo Pink Prosecco Raboso

slideshow  More Chinese Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Roasted Guinea Hens with Braised Vegetables

"This is the dish that sums up the whole collaboration between Chris and me," says Andrew Mariani of Sonoma's Scribe Winery. Chef Chris Kronner sautés guinea hens in bacon fat, then roasts them in Scribe's wood-burning oven; he serves them with vegetables braised in whatever Scribe red wine is on hand.

Pairing: Syrah: 2004 Scribe Outpost East

slideshow  More Poultry Recipes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Grilled Glazed Salmon

As with any sweet glaze, brush the honey-horseradish-mustard sauce on the salmon in the last minutes of grilling, or else the sugars in it might burn.

Pairing: Fresh, cherry-scented Grenache rosé: 2008 Beckman

Plus: F&W's Grilling Guide

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up