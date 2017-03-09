Pairing of the Day: June 6-10, 2011

At Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q, chef Chris Lilly butterflies a whole chicken, smokes it, then dunks the bird into a vat of tangy white barbecue sauce.

Home cooks can simplify this recipe by grilling pieces of chicken until crispy and nicely charred, then serving them alongside Lilly's terrific white sauce.

Pairing: Grapefruity IPA: Samuel Adams Latitude 48.

