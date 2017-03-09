Pairing of the Day: June 14-18, 2010

This incredible pizza is topped with buttery braised cabbage, pureed sunchokes, crisp pan-fried sunchokes and gooey Emmental cheese.
Pairing: Pizza and Dolcetto are a classic pairing; try the fragrant 2007 Ca' del Solo Dolcetto or the spicy 2008 Palmina Santa Barbara County Dolcetto
Grilling gives foods a great smoky flavor, but for even more of that flavor, turn to wood-fired ingredients like smoked paprika and chipotle chiles.
Pairing: Light-bodied, berry-rich Beaujolais: 2008 Pierre Chermette
This one-skillet dish from Utah's Amangiri Resort has more flavor than its short ingredient list suggests, especially if made with fresh-caught fish.
Pairing: Zesty, lemony Vermentino: 2008 Casamatta Bianco
Pairing: Dark, cherry-flavored, peppery Chinon: 2008 Bernard Baudry Les Granges
Big, thick steaks need a lot of seasoning, so be sure to cover them liberally with salt, pepper and any rub before grilling.
Pairing: Berry-inflected, peppery Argentinean Malbec: 2006 Añoro