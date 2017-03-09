Pairing of the Day: June 1 - 4, 2010

Using sausage in burgers is a smart shortcut, because the meat is already seasoned.
Pairing: A berry-inflected Zinfandel like the 2008 Easton Amador County
For a main-course salad, Cellar Door Café chef Charlie Parker concocted this unexpectedly delicious combination of turnips, oranges and hazelnuts.
Pairing: A Central Coast Syrah like the 2007 Bonny Doon Bien Nacido or 2006 Jaffurs Bien Nacido
Instead of bread crumbs, chef Stephanie Sokolove uses crushed pretzels to bind and crust her chunky crab cakes. She sometimes bakes them in her outdoor oven.
Pairing: A crisp, apple-and-pear-scented Pinot Blanc like the 2008 Elk Cove
Never grill a thick steak like hanger over high heat; it will burn long before it's cooked through.
Pairing: A rich, peppery Zinfandel like the 2007 Dashe Cellars Dry Creek Valley