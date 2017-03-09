Pairing of the Day: June 1 - 4, 2010

1 of 4

Italian-Sausage Burgers with Garlicky Spinach

Using sausage in burgers is a smart shortcut, because the meat is already seasoned.

Pairing: A berry-inflected Zinfandel like the 2008 Easton Amador County

Plus: F&W's Grilling Guide

2 of 4

Roasted Turnips and Greens

For a main-course salad, Cellar Door Café chef Charlie Parker concocted this unexpectedly delicious combination of turnips, oranges and hazelnuts.

Pairing: A Central Coast Syrah like the 2007 Bonny Doon Bien Nacido or 2006 Jaffurs Bien Nacido

More Main-Course Salads

3 of 4

Pretzel-Crusted Crab Cakes

Instead of bread crumbs, chef Stephanie Sokolove uses crushed pretzels to bind and crust her chunky crab cakes. She sometimes bakes them in her outdoor oven.

Pairing: A crisp, apple-and-pear-scented Pinot Blanc like the 2008 Elk Cove

4 of 4

Chile-Glazed Hanger Steak

Never grill a thick steak like hanger over high heat; it will burn long before it's cooked through.

Pairing: A rich, peppery Zinfandel like the 2007 Dashe Cellars Dry Creek Valley

Plus: F&W's Grilling Guide

