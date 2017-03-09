Pairing of the Day: July 19-23, 2010

It's not uncommon in Galicia to have a meal that consists of lots of different shellfish, bread and nothing else. Encarna Méndez of Do Ferreiro winery prepares clams the fisherman's way: steamed in Albariño with onion and garlic.

Pairing: An Albariño: 2008 Bodegas Montecillo Verdemar or 2008 Martín Códax