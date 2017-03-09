Pairing of the Day: July 19-23, 2010

Clams the Sailor's Way

It's not uncommon in Galicia to have a meal that consists of lots of different shellfish, bread and nothing else. Encarna Méndez of Do Ferreiro winery prepares clams the fisherman's way: steamed in Albariño with onion and garlic.

Pairing: An Albariño: 2008 Bodegas Montecillo Verdemar or 2008 Martín Códax

Angel Hair Pasta with Squid, Mussels and Zucchini

Pairing: A lively, floral northern Italian white: 2008 Livio Felluga Friulano

Warm Farro Salad with Braised Radishes

For a farro salad inspired by Gramercy Tavern, Grace Parisi braises radishes in raspberry vinegar.

Pairing: Vibrant rosé: 2009 Anne Amie Cuvée A Midnight Saignée.

Sous Vide Tri-Tip with Cilantro Butter

Michael Ruhlman, co-author of Thomas Keller's sous vide bible, Under Pressure, likes to drop a Cryovac'd tri-tip straight from the butcher into a water bath.

Pairing: Bold, spicy Zinfandel: 2007 Mazzocco Sonoma County

Grilled Fish with Artichoke Caponata

To top meaty mahimahi, Michael White makes a vinegary caponata (a Sicilian relish) with fresh artichoke hearts, not the traditional tomatoes and eggplant. Trimming artichokes can be time-consuming, so buy marinated artichoke hearts from the grocery store instead.

Pairing: A crisp, ripe Italian white: 2008 Pieropan Soave

