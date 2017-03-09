Pairing of the Day: July 18-22, 2011

Spicy Grilled Shrimp with Yuzu Kosho Pesto

Yuzu kosho is a hot, spicy and aromatic Japanese condiment made from hot chiles and ultra-citrusy yuzu zest. It's the key to this supersimple and utterly delicious recipe from chef Ricardo Zarate of Mo-Chica in Los Angeles.

Pairing: Fragrant, medium-bodied Torrontés: 2009 Inacayal Torrontés or 2010 Santa Julia.

Warm Mushroom Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette

At Farmhaus in St. Louis, chef Kevin Willmann likes using the mushrooms his local cultivators bring in: for this salad, he says, "Oyster mushrooms are the awesomest." To roast them, he makes a delicious garlic oil; save leftover oil for other uses.

Pairing: Light-bodied Beaujolais: 2009 Jean-Paul Dubost Tracot Beaujolais Villages or 2009 Château de La Chaize Brouilly.

Open-Face Steak Sandwich with Pickled Green Tomatoes

"If I don't have good food at hand, I always eat the wrong thing," Quinn Hatfield says. That's why he keeps grilled meats in his fridge for sandwiches."

Pairing: Juicy, medium-bodied Spanish red: 2008 Vinos de Terruños Siete 7.

Spicy Thai Steak

Any leftover marinated steak is perfect for serving over a salad or in sandwiches.

Pairing: Vibrant, cherry-rich Montepulciano d'Abruzzo: 2009 Nicodemi.

Grilled Brassicas with Mixed Grains and Bonito Broth

At San Francisco's Saison, chef Joshua Skenes slowly roasts various brassicas (plants in the mustard family, like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and rutabaga). He serves them with cabbage and cauliflower chips, toasted puffed grains, foie gras fat, slow-cooked quail eggs and a broth—as well as an emulsion—made from bonito (dried smoked fish) and local seaweeds. This streamlined version from Skenes showcases the brassicas and toasted grains in a delightfully frothy bonito-kombu (seaweed) broth.

Pairing: Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand's Marlborough region: 2010 Nobilo or 2010 Mud House.

