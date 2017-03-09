Pairing of the Day: July 12-16, 2010

Chef Jonathon Sawyer uses a little bit of foie gras to create a luscious sauce for clams. "It's such a simple recipe," he says. "I just put the clams, foie gras and vinegar in a pot and just let them get to know each other for a while."

Pairing: A sparkling wine: NV Gloria Ferrer Sonoma Brut or 2005 Soter Vineyards Beacon Hill Brut Rosé

More Great Clam Recipes