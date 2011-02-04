Pairing of the Day: January 31-February 4, 2011

The dill, fish sauce and scallions in this round omelet may seem like an overly bold combination of flavors, but the result is surprisingly delicious. It's also adaptable: Eat it for breakfast or as a quick, light supper.
Pairing: High-acid white like Sancerre or Albariño: 2009 Domaine de Bellecours Sancerre or 2009 Licia Albariño.
Inspired by the classic combination of bagels with lox and cream cheese, Tory Miller devised this variation using smoked, locally raised trout and homemade English muffins. It would be equally good on other breads, such as a baguette, or even the bagel that inspired it.
"I love lentils: They're packed with protein, very filling and a good source of iron," says Jill Donenfeld. Eat these stewy lentils as a light lunch or serve alongside Donenfeld's roasted cauliflower with raisins.
Pairing: Earthy, spicy Italian red: 2009 Argiolas Perdera IGT Isola dei Nuraghi.
"Wonton wrappers are terrific for making ravioli when you don't have time to make homemade pasta," says Jill Donenfeld. The wontons here, filled with mashed butternut squash and roasted garlic, get nicely crispy when sautéed in a touch of oil, but they're also delicious simply steamed.
Pairing: Minerally northern Italian white: 2009 Andriano Pinot Bianco.
Tim Wood, the chef at Carmel Valley Ranch in California, avoids the deep fryer and opts to broil or grill his chicken wings, which turns them supercrispy. A soy-and-honey glaze makes them sweet, sticky and salty.
Pairing: Supple, blackberry-rich Merlot: 2007 Estancia Central Coast.