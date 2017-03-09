Pairing of the Day: January 24-28, 2011

"My mother and I go foraging for elderflowers for two days each May," says Trina Hahnemann. They pick enough flowers to make cordial to drink throughout the year and then use in dishes like this pork tenderloin quickly braised with fennel. Anyone not living near a Nordic meadow can substitute St-Germain elderflower cordial for the homemade kind.

Pairing: Smooth, dark southern-French red: 2008 Hecht & Bannier Minervois.

More Braising Recipes