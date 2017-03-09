Pairing of the Day: January 10-14, 2011

Chef Zak Pelaccio is known for bold Malaysian-inspired recipes at his Fatty Crab restaurants in New York City. He seasons even non-Asian dishes with Asian fish sauce in place of salt, because it adds an extra dimension of flavor—thus inspiring the steak and sautéed-mushroom recipe here.

Pairing: Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County: 2006 Selby or 2006 Arrowood.

