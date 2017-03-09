Pairing of the Day: January 10-14, 2011

Red Lentil Soup

SoupCycle in Portland, Oregon, offers soups with wacky names ranging from Flemish Farm (a vegan take on French onion soup) to Who Framed Ginger Rabbit (carrot soup with ginger). Owners Jed Lazar and Shauna Lambert call this lentil soup Pot of For Goodness Sake! because the ingredients are so healthy.

Pairing: Earthy Loire Chenin Blanc: 2007 Domaine des Baumard Savennières Trie Spéciale or the 2007 Château La Tour Grise Les Amandiers Saumur Blanc.

Salmon-and-Spinach Cakes

Pairing: Crisp, floral Indian Pale Ale (IPA): Elysian Avatar Jasmine.

Chicken Parmesan with Pepperoni

Chef Bryan Vietmeier of Seattle's Take 5 Urban Market merges two Italian-American favorites here: chicken parm and pepperoni.

Pairing: Black cherryâ??scented Dolcetto d'Alba from Piedmont: 2008 Giuseppe Mascarello Santo Stefano di Perno.

Grilled Rib Eyes with Mushrooms and Fish Sauce

Chef Zak Pelaccio is known for bold Malaysian-inspired recipes at his Fatty Crab restaurants in New York City. He seasons even non-Asian dishes with Asian fish sauce in place of salt, because it adds an extra dimension of flavor—thus inspiring the steak and sautéed-mushroom recipe here.

Pairing: Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County: 2006 Selby or 2006 Arrowood.

Cheddar Gougères

Cabot Clothbound Cheddar gougères are perfect on New Year's eve with cava.

Pairing: Light, citrusy Spanish cava: NV Castillo Perelada Brut Reserva.

