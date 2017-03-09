Pairing of the Day: January 10-14, 2011

SoupCycle in Portland, Oregon, offers soups with wacky names ranging from Flemish Farm (a vegan take on French onion soup) to Who Framed Ginger Rabbit (carrot soup with ginger). Owners Jed Lazar and Shauna Lambert call this lentil soup Pot of For Goodness Sake! because the ingredients are so healthy.
Pairing: Earthy Loire Chenin Blanc: 2007 Domaine des Baumard Savennières Trie Spéciale or the 2007 Château La Tour Grise Les Amandiers Saumur Blanc.
Chef Zak Pelaccio is known for bold Malaysian-inspired recipes at his Fatty Crab restaurants in New York City. He seasons even non-Asian dishes with Asian fish sauce in place of salt, because it adds an extra dimension of flavor—thus inspiring the steak and sautéed-mushroom recipe here.
Pairing: Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County: 2006 Selby or 2006 Arrowood.