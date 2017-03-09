Pairing of the Day: February 14-18, 2011

"We get these crazy organic pears that are ugly as sin," says Tory Miller of the Moon-glow variety he uses throughout the cold winter months. Peeling them, though, reveals a fruit so beautiful and juicy that he prefers a minimalist approach, either serving them raw or poaching them in wine, such as the Riesling he uses here.

Pairing: A sweet Riesling like a late-harvest bottling: 2007 Kendall-Jackson Late Harvest or 2007 Inniskillin Riesling Icewine.

