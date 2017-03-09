Pairing of the Day: December 5-9 2011

Chicken with Candied Cashews

Pairing: Spicy Gewürztraminer: 2009 Montinore Estate or 2009 Navarro Vineyards Estate Bottled Gewürztraminer.

Grilled Root Beer Pork Ribs

Pairing: Robust Australian Shiraz: 2010 The Chook Shiraz-Viognier.

Farro with Butternut Squash and Pickled Chanterelles

Pairing: Nutty wine from France's southwestern Jura region: 2008 Domaine l'Aigle a Deux Têtes Côtes de Jura or 2007 Domaine Berhet Bondet Côtes de Jura Tradition.

Brined Roast Chicken with Olive Bread Panzanella

Pairing: Lemony, floral Greek white: 2010 Tselepos Mantinia Moscofilero.

Rosemary-Pepper Beef Rib Roast with Porcini Jus

Pairing: Peppery California Cabernet Sauvignon: 2009 Mandolin.

