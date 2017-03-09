Pairing of the Day: December 27-31, 2010

Curried Coconut-Seafood Soup

Hemant Oberoi uses seafood from India's West Coast for this bouillabaisse-like rassa. A cross between a soup and a curry, the rassa is spiked with coconut milk and laden with mussels and shrimp. Steamed basmati rice or warm naan—or both—are key for sopping up the rich, thick broth.

Pairing: Lime-scented dry Riesling: 2009 Joel Gott or 2009 Pewsey Vale Eden.

Sautéed Squid with Fried Eggplant

Salting eggplant slices drains some of the excess moisture, making them superbly crispy when they're breaded and pan-fried.

Pairing: Full-bodied Pinot Gris: 2009 Taz Santa Barbara.

Winter Squash Soup with Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

Chef Susur Lee is renowned for his creative, complex, Asian-inflected dishes at his restaurants in Toronto, Manhattan and Singapore. But one of his favorite cold-weather comfort recipes is this remarkably simple squash soup, which he sweetens with a little honey and garnishes with roasted pumpkin seeds.

Pairing: Appley Vouvray: 2008 François Chidaine Clos Baudoin or 2007 François Pinon Cuvée Tradition.

Green Pea Samosas

Sanjeev Chopra has advice for filling his delightful vegetarian samosas: "Mash the peas, but not too finely; you want little pieces, for texture." He makes his own buttery dough, but frozen empanada wrappers, widely available in supermarkets, are an excellent substitute.

Pairing: Brisk Austrian Grüner Veltliner: 2009 Weingut Stadt Krems Steinfeld or 2009 Anton Bauer Gmörk.

Fried Chicken Kebabs

Hemant Oberoi makes kebabs with ground chicken, herbs, spices and cheese (cheddar stands in here for the Amul cheese he uses). He fries the round kebabs until crisp and golden brown and serves them on sugarcane skewers to add a little sweetness, although any kind of skewer will work.

Pairing: Fresh, bright New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc: 2010 Nobilo or 2009 Villa Maria Reserve.

