Pairing of the Day: December 13-17, 2010

For dinner parties at his stunning apartment, Surajit Bomti Iyengar serves pantras (fried stuffed crêpes) as an appetizer. They're well worth the effort of making crêpes (which are surprisingly easy to prepare once you get the hang of it). Coating the crêpes with egg and bread crumbs makes them fantastically crispy when fried.

Pairing: Vibrant Prosecco: NV Riondo Pink Spago Raboso.

More Indian Recipes