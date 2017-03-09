Pairing of the Day: December 12-16 2011

Endive Salad with Persimmons and Hazelnuts

Pairing: Full-bodied, sherry-like French white: 2007 Domaine Berthet-Bondet Cotes du Jura Tradition.

Tuscan-Kale-and-Squash

Pairing: Creamy, spicy Pinot Blanc from Oregon: 2010 Ponzi Vineyards.

Fennel-Garlic Pork Roast

Pairing: Aromatic Pinot Noir from Oregon: 2009 A to Z or 2008 Domaine Serene Yamhill Cuvée.

Butter-Poached Lobster with Kimchi Butter Sauce

Pairing: Crisp, zesty Sancerre: 2010 Domaine Vincent Delaporte.

Spiced Leg of Lamb with Olives, Apricots and Lemons

Pairing: Berry-rich red from Alto Adige in Northern Italy: 2008 Foradori Teroldego Rotaliano or Alois Lageder's 2008 Merlot.

