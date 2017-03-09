Pairing of the Day: August 9-13, 2010

Here, Marcia Kiesel uses only five ingredients, including pleasantly bitter ancho chiles (dried poblanos), to make a luscious sauce that you'd swear has butter in it, even though it doesn't. The secret is the slow-roasted garlic, which becomes wonderfully silky in the blender.

Pairing: An oak-spiced Chardonnay: 2007 Santa Ema Reserve

