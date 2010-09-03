Pairing of the Day: August 30-September 3, 2010

Food & Wine
Chicken Thighs with Garlicky Crumbs and Snap Peas

Before grilling chicken thighs, Mario Batali crusts them with a simple and delectable combination of garlic, bread crumbs, parsley, and—a surprise ingredient—anchovy fillets, which add a salty, complex flavor.

Pairing: Italian Orvieto

Duck Breast, Lentil and Parsnip Salad

The Stirling area of Scotland has an abundance of Mallard ducks, which are so accustomed to the presence of people that they're almost tame. They produce a lean, richly flavored breast that's smaller and slightly gamier than Pekin or Magret (which are more common in the United States). This main-course salad combines that fabulous duck with French green lentils and sweet pan-fried parsnips.

Pairing: Earthy Pinot Noir

Spicy Tomato-and-Watermelon Gazpacho with Crab

The Lees created this gazpacho as a riff on a recipe from The Virginia Housewife, a seminal Southern cookbook first published in 1824 that is still in print. They sweeten the cold tomato soup with watermelon and make it fiery with habanero and poblano chiles.

Pairing: Rosé: 2009 Boxwood Winery or 2009 Mulderbosch

Hot Dogs with Cheddar and Sautéed Apples

Matt Neal's sister, Madeline, is a big hot dog fan who constantly comes up with ideas for toppings. She suggested this terrific, if unlikely, combination of cinnamony sautéed apples with slices of sharp cheddar cheese, served on top of hot dogs tucked into pretzel rolls.

Pairing: A hoppy American IPA: Terrapin Rye Pale Ale or SweetWater IPA

Fried Green Tomato BLTs

This is a brilliant marriage of two classics: cornmeal-dusted green tomatoes and a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich.

Pairing: Tangy Sauvignon Blanc: 2009 Round Pond

